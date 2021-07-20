Honeywell’s 7-Day Touchscreen Thermostat delivers automated AC without the fuss at $33

Amazon currently offers the Honeywell Home 7-Day Touchscreen Thermostat for $32.79 shipped. Normally fetching $60 or so, today’s offer amounts to 45% in savings while marking one of the first discounts of the year and delivering a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’ve been wanting to enjoy the perks of automated temperature control but without the cost or hassle of smart home connectivity, this offering from Honeywell is worth a look. Arriving with 7-day scheduling, you can set a different program for each day in order to cut back on cooling the house this summer while your not around. There’s a built-in touchscreen display that showcases current settings while also making it easy to adjust preferences. Over 4,995 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today’s offer is certainly one of the most affordable options on the market when it comes to automating your AC in any capacity. But for those who can live without 7-day scheduling or touchscreen design, this alternative from Honeywell is worth a look. Clocking in at $22, it’ll still let you configure weekly preferences to stay cool this summer, just without the more customizable routine found above.

For other ways to stay environmentally-conscious this summer, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our Green Deals guide. Today we spotted a discount on the Greenworks 40V 17-inch Electric Mower, which arrives alongside some of the brand’s other gear at $238. Delivering the second-best price of the year, this makes for a great opportunity to ditch gas and oil this summer while saving 32%.

Honeywell Home 7-Day Touchscreen Thermostat features:

With a large, backlit touchscreen, you can easily set your schedules for every day of the week with the built-in menu system, and see both your current and set temperatures at the same time. The 7-Day Touchscreen Programmable Thermostat includes Smart Response Technology, and automatic switching between heating and cooling to make your life more comfortable.

