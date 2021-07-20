Lactose Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide: T-shirts, shorts, sneakers, more

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Henley Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt. It’s currently marked down to $41 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it’s so versatile. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $60. You can pair this t-shirt seamlessly with shorts, jeans, chino pants, or joggers alike. You can choose from a variety of fun color options and the contrasting logo on the chest adds a fashionable touch. The material is highly-breathable and infused with stretch, which is great for summer weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

