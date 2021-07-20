Official Disney shop offers 25% off Mandalorian toys, Pixar figurines, more from $7.50

The official Disney shop is now offering up to 25% off The Mandalorian toys, Pixar figurines, classic Disney play sets, and much more. For today and tomorrow only, you’ll find a notable selection of official Disney toys marked down 25% with deals starting from just $7.50. As usual, shipping is free on the official Disney store in orders of $75 or more using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below for a closer look.

Disney Mandalorian toys, Pixar figurines up to 25% off

While we are still tracking some notable Disney deals on stationary kits and back to school gear right here from $12, it’s now time for some Mandalorian toys, play sets for the kids, and collectibles. This is a great chance to knock some summer birthday gifts off your list, score the kids some new toys, or land some new Mandalorian gear for your collection.

One standout here is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel at $52.49. Regularly $70, with similar models fetching $60 at Target and much more at Amazon, this is 25% off the going rate at Disney and the lowest price we can find. This adorable rendition of Baby Yoda features a rubberized body, a burlap coat, Metal Mythosaur pendant, and a Hover Pram packaging box. But best of all, it includes a remote control wrist strap to make him “follow you, spin around, move his ears, head and arms, play hide and seek, make sounds, and more.”

But there’s a whole lot more than just Mandalorian toys on tap here, you’ll find loads more options on this landing page starting from $7.50.

Then go hit up our coverage on Hasbro’s Boba Fett helmet from The Mandalorian, this Build-A-Bear Jawa plushie, and 2021’s Star Wars Advent Calendar with 24 Mandalorian-themed builds. Just make sure you browse through our hands-on review of LEGO’s R2-D2 as well.

More on the The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel:

Embrace your guardian skills when you assume control of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Using the wrist strap remote control unit with its joystick, you can command the creature affectionately known as ”Baby Yoda.” Make him follow you, spin around, move his ears, head and arms, play hide and seek, make sounds, and more.

