Old Navy Epic Clearance Event updates your wardrobe with up to 75% off from $5

The Old Navy Epic Clearance Event takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles from just $5. Prices are as marked. Better yet, select styles are an extra 20% off with promo code SWEET at checkout. Update your wardrobe with deals on shorts, button-down shirts, t-shirts, jeans, swim, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the 9-inch Straight Lived Khaki Shorts that are currently marked down to just $10, which is $5 off the going rate. You can choose from eight versatile color options and they can be dressed up or down easily. The length is also timeless to wear for years to come and the lived-in material adds comfort. With over 500 positive reviews from Old Navy customers, these shorts are rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 9-inch Straight Lived Khaki Shorts $10 (Orig. $15)
- Terry Performance Jogger Pants $14 (Orig. $27)
- Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Pocket Tee $10 (Orig. $12)
- Regular-Fit Poplin Shirt $10 (Orig. $33)
- Faux-Suede Desert Chukka Boots $20 (Orig. $25)
Our top picks for women include:
- Ripped Dark-Wash Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans $20 (Orig. $50)
- Live-In Cargo Jogger Sweatpants $26 (Orig. $35)
- Textured Dolphin-Hem Lounge Shorts $14 (Orig. $20)
- Long-Sleeve Utility Romper $26 (Orig. $45)
- Tie-Back Performance Tank Top $14 (Orig. $20)
