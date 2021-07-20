Sideshow takes up to 30% off premium Star Wars collectibles, 6th scale MCU figures, more

This week, Sideshow Collectibles launched its annual Sideshow Con with a collection of all-new figures and releases for your collection. Alongside the all-new unveils, there are also a series of discounts on its premium collectibles which rarely go on sale in the first place, which are down to some of the best prices of all-time at up to 30% off. With offerings from everything from the MCU to The Mandalorian, Seinfeld, comic books, and more, just about everything ships for free. Head below for all of our top picks from the Sideshow Con sale.

With quite a few of its signature sixth scale figures being joined by life-sized props from the MCU and more, there are plenty of discounts to be had this year at Sideshow Con with as much as 30% in savings up for the taking. You’ll just need to make sure you apply the following promo codes in order to lock-in the savings.

Other notable Sideshow Con discounts:

Save $50 with code 50SCON

Save 10% with code 10SCON

Save 20% with code 20SCON

Sixth scale Thanos figure features:

The spectacular 1/6th scale Thanos collectible figure is meticulously crafted with impressive likeness based on the main appearance of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The collectible figure features two newly developed and sophisticatedly crafted interchangeable head sculpts inspired by Thano’s serious and angry expressions respectively. It also comes with two styles of LED light up metallic gold-colored Infinity Gauntlets with all six Infinity Stones and weathering effect, an additional interchangeable non-articulated left arm with great muscle details for Thanos’ iconic and intimidating clenched fist pose, a newly sculpted and tailored armored costume with intricate details, and a specially designed figure base and backdrop.

