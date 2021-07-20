FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s WHC Headphones with smart noise cancellation now $80+ off at $98 shipped

REg. $180 $98

Amazon is now offering the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for $98 shipped. This deal includes the black set and the Amazon exclusive blue model while the grey variant can be had for the same price at Best Buy. Regularly $180, and still fetching as much from Target, today’s deal is $82 or 46% off the going rate, matching the Amazon 2021 low, and the best price we can find. “Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation.” The NC tech on-board here automatically analysis your environment with dual sensors to provide a distraction-free listening and relaxation experience. NFC one-touch Bluetooth pairing is joined by adjustable metal headband sliders, hands-free calling, and up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge (plus 10-minute quick charge tech to score an extra hour). Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something with some nice noise cancellation features and a similar form-factor for less, consider the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid ANC Headphones. They come in at $55 shipped and carry stellar ratings from over 25,000 Amazon customers. Learn more about the lineup in our coverage of the Life Q35 headphones

Alongside today’s Apple AirPods Max deal at $94 off the going rate, there are plenty of notable headphones deals to check out right now. JBL’s LIVE 650 ANC wireless headphones are 52% off alongside its Tune 750 wireless set at a low of $100. But we are also still tracking some great deals on Bose cans including the QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II and more in our headphones deal hub. On the earbuds side of things, here’s a solid offer on Google’s flagship Pixel Buds and Anker’s Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2

More on the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones:

  • Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation
  • Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with dual noise sensor technology
  • Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging
  • Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant
  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch
  • Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units

