LEGO’s latest iPhone-enabled MINDSTORMS robotics set falls to low at $50 off, more

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO MINDSTORMS EV4 5-in-1 Robotic Inventor kit for $309.99 shipped when code LEGOEV4 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $360, you’re looking at the first discount of the year at $50 off the going rate, as well as a match of the all-time low set back during last year’s holiday season.

LEGO’s latest MINDSTORMS set pairs the usual Technic bricks with a STEAM emphasis for teaching you how to code. It can assemble five different robots out of the box and pairs with your Mac or PC for programming, as well as your iPhone and even PlayStation gamepads to control creations. The recent Intelligence Hub is at the center of the experience and pairs with various incldued sensors and various motors for bringing your builds to life. Though my personal favorite aspect is the five by five light matrix for adding some extra charm into the builds. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then be sure to head below for more.

If you’re looking for some Technic creations to add into the mix for either showing off in your collection or supplementing the bricks included above, Zavvi is also offering a bundle offer on the Off-Road Buggy and Ducati Panigale V4 R at $164.99. Just add both of them to your cart, where the discount will automatically be applied. Normally you’d pay $205 for the entire package, with today’s offer marking the best value to date on both of the kits combined at $40 off. Delivering two notable Technic builders, this bundle assembles the 646-piece Ducati superbike alongside an iPhone-enabled Off-Road Buggy.

While you can still lock-in LEGO’s International Space Station at the second-best price yet of $57, there’s also plenty of excitement in terms of discounts as today’s also the last day to take advantage of the mini adidas Originals Superstar promotion, as well.

LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor kit features:

Enter the amazing physical and digital world of programmable, remote-control robots and intelligent creations. With LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor (51515), young robot fans build 5 unique, motorized robots and vehicles using the free LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor App. Then they bring them to life, one at a time, using the drag-and-drop coding environment based on Scratch and complete fun activities and challenging missions. And with almost 1,000 pieces, kids will love to come up with their own tech toy creations and share them with other robot fans on LEGO Life.

