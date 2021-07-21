Bosch, DEWALT, and more bit sets fall as low as $14 (Up to 29% off)

Amazon is offering up to 29% off a variety of Bosch, DEWALT, and other bit sets. Our top pick is the Bosch 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s at 20% off what Amazon has been charging, even more when compared with Home Depot, and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. It doesn’t matter if your bit collection is getting started or worn out, this Bosch deal is worthy of your attention. It’s comprised of both driver and drilling solutions, each of which is ready to tackle projects involving wood, metal, masonry, and more. A bundled case keeps everything organized and protected, making it dead simple to haul the entire kit from A to B. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted bit sets priced as low as $14.

More bit sets on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse Cabela’s Cave Clear Out Event for an extra 10% off The North Face, Carhartt, and more. Other deals that could come in handy range from Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer at under $125 to this 4-pack of 5,000-lumen garage lights for $25, and even a few multi-tool and pocket knife markdowns from $8.

Bosch 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set features:

This set includes a wide variety of both driver bits and drill bits as well as a selection of accessories to help assist in a number of drilling and fastening applications

The included driver bits feature designs to lessen damage to the screw head and provide better bit-gripping power. The split drill bit tips provide easy drilling starts and are ideal for a variety of applications such as wood, metal, masonry and more

With such a wide variety of bits and accessory options, this set is deal for everyday tasks from the garage to the workshop to the home

