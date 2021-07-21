FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro Mouse at a low of $25

-
Reg. $35+ $25

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy. With a list price of $45 and a normal going rate of around $35 or so at Amazon, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before at Amazon. Thanks to the Pixart 3389 sensor, you’ll find a native DPI of up to 16,000 available here. You’ll find six programmable buttons, and onboard memory to store those customizations so you can use them on any computer that you plug it in to. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Well, this budget-focused wireless mouse could be a great option for you. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $10. While it’s not gaming-grade, you’ll find that a single battery is said to last up several months before you need to replace it, making it great for a portable, on-the-go setup.

This is far from the only gaming deal we’ve found today. Of course, our PC gaming deals guide has everything that we’re tracking discounts on right now. In there, you’ll find that the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset with THX Spatial Audio is $40 off at $130. As well, there’s a roundup of gaming computers, with both desktops and laptops available from $580.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse features:

  • Pixart 3389 sensor with native DPI up to 16, 000
  • Comfortable ergonomic design
  • Six programmable buttons
  • Easy customization with HyperX Ingenuity software
  • Onboard memory to store customizations

Best PC Gaming Deals HyperX

