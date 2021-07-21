FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back! Save up to 75% off handbags, wallets, more

-
FashionKate Spade
75% off From $15

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is offering up to 75% off summer essentials. Prices are as marked. Find deals on handbags, wallets, shoes, apparel, jewelry, tech items, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Chelsea Laptop Sleeve with Shoulder Strap that’s currently marked down to $99. For comparison, this sleeve is regularly priced at $259. This allows you to stylishly carry your 13-inch MacBook and the material can be easily wiped clean. It has a large zippered pocket to keep your MacBook secure and has an additional outside space to keep essentials. The strap can be worn as a crossbody or worn over your shoulder as well as the all black coloring is very versatile. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Clearance Event that’s offering up to 70% off top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Kate Spade

About the Author

L.L. Bean partners with Peanuts for a Snoopy and Friend...
Ray-Ban’s Anniversary Sale takes 20% off best-sel...
Reebok’s Super Summer Sale cuts 30% off sitewide ...
Cabela’s Cave Clear Out Event takes extra 10% off...
Cole Haan’s updating your shoes with extra 30% of...
Sperry’s Back to School Guide has you starting of...
Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 70% off Nike, ...
Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide:...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Under Armour’s Big Score Event offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $11

from $11 Learn More
50% off

Hunter’s Summer Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling boots, outerwear, more

from $30 Learn More
75% off

Old Navy Epic Clearance Event updates your wardrobe with up to 75% off from $5

from $5 Learn More
Save now

eBay extra 20% off refurb sale drops Sony XM4 ANC Headphones to $160 (Orig. $348), more

20% off Learn More
56% off

Add Bluetooth to your car with this receiver that charges via USB-C for $7.50 (56% off)

$7.50 Learn More
Reg. $35+

Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro Mouse at a low of $25

$25 Learn More
23% off

Put a NEOGEO Arcade Stick console/controller in the collection from $100 (Reg. $130), more

$100+ Learn More
Reg. $14

Frayed cables are no match for Sugru’s moldable glue tech repair kit at $10 (30% off)

$10 Learn More