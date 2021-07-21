Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back! Save up to 75% off handbags, wallets, more

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is offering up to 75% off summer essentials. Prices are as marked. Find deals on handbags, wallets, shoes, apparel, jewelry, tech items, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Chelsea Laptop Sleeve with Shoulder Strap that’s currently marked down to $99. For comparison, this sleeve is regularly priced at $259. This allows you to stylishly carry your 13-inch MacBook and the material can be easily wiped clean. It has a large zippered pocket to keep your MacBook secure and has an additional outside space to keep essentials. The strap can be worn as a crossbody or worn over your shoulder as well as the all black coloring is very versatile. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Clearance Event that’s offering up to 70% off top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!