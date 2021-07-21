FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hit the trail with a rechargeable 2,000-lumen LED flashlight at under $26 on Amazon

Sofirn (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2,000-lumen Rechargeable Flashlight for $25.89 shipped. Simply use the code 303E66US at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $37, today’s deal saves over $11 and marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this model. Offering up to 2,000-lumens in brightness with a throw of up to 200 meters. This flashlight ships with a rechargeable battery, you can just plug it into a simple USB-C cable to top it off before hitting the trail. It’s also designed to withstand any weather since the flashlight water-resistant and made with a rugged build. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

However, for a more budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

If you’re heading out on the trail this summer or fall, then be sure to bring this solar-powered portable battery with you. It’s on sale for $18, which is a 40% discount from its normal going rate. Given that the solar panel is built-in, you won’t have to bring anything with you outside of the battery itself to recharge your gear while camping.

More on the Sofirn Rechargeable LED Flashlight:

  • Sofirn SC31 Pro utilizes 1 x SST40 LED, giving out up to 2000 high lumens, throwing up to 200 meters .It’s bright enough for hiking, camping, dog walking, running, hunting, fishing etc. Operated by single 18650 battery which very easy to find daily.
  • Built-in USB-C port for convenient and safe recharging. You can charger it via your computer, power bank, adaptor, and car.
  • sofirn SC31Pro uses sophysicated Anduril UI which takes time to learn but fun to play with.

