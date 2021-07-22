Calvin Klein takes extra 50% off all sale styles from $10: Jeans, underwear, more

Calvin Klein is updating your everyday basics with an extra 50% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on popular undergarments, joggers, t-shirts, jeans, outerwear, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cotton Classic Fit 5-Pack Boxer Briefs that are currently marked down to $32. For comparison, these boxers are regularly priced at $65. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and highly-breathable. It also has a seamless waistband that features the logo for a stylish effect. You can choose from several color options as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Calvin Klein or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

