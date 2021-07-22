Throw a highly-rated DBPOWER jump starter in your trunk from $56 today (Reg. $70+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Miropure (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 20% off highly-rated DBPOWER jump starters. One standout is the DBPOWER 2000A/20800mAh Portable Car Jump Starter for $63.96 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It is also among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. Designed to jump start “most vehicles with gas engines up to 8.0L or diesels engines up to 6.5L,” this handy life-saver can be an invaluable tool if you get stuck somewhere on your summer road trips and beyond. From there you’ll find a 3-in-1 multifunction flashlight (lighting, SOS, and strobe) and an internal 20800mAh capacity battery that can also recharge your AirPods or smartphone multiple times over. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something more affordable, today’s Gold Box also has the DBPOWER 800A Peak 18000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter down at $55.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the regular $70 price tag and the lowest we can find. The feature set is mostly the same on this model, but you’re dropping down to an 18000mAh internal battery as well as the ability to jump start 12V vehicles (up to 7.2L petrol or 5.5L diesel engine). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,800 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale for other models starting from $56 as well.

Then go dive into Amazon’s ongoing Chemical Guys event to score some discounted soap and cleaning kits for your car starting from $5.50. We are also tracking solid deals on this MagSafe smartphone car mount, these Govee highly-rated RGB LED light strips, and this Bluetooth vehicle receiver with USB-C.

More on the DBPOWER 2000A Portable Car Jump Starter:

2000A PEAK OUTPUT JUMP STARTER-This compact (7.5*3.4*1.4-inch) & lightweight (1.35pounds) G16 jump starter has no problem starting most vehicles with gas engines up to 8.0L or diesels engines up to 6.5L. Aside from normal charging ports, this portable jump starter is also equipped with a smart USB output that provides the fastest charging speed for your portable electronic devices.

