Disney summer swimwear sale now live from $12: Beach towels, accessories, more

Alongside the ongoing stationary sale, we are now tracking a notable Disney swimwear event. With options starting from $12 for babies, kids, and adults, now’s a great time to refresh the swimwear for the whole family or knock some summer birthday gifts off your list. You’ll find loads of actual swimwear as well as accessories beach towels, and more featuring your favorite Disney characters. Head below for a closer look. 

Summer Disney swimwear sale

The latest summer Disney swimwear sale is live from now through next Tuesday with loads of notable deals starting from $12. As usual, everything ships free in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. 

One standout deal here, among the many, is this classic-style Mickey Mouse Beach Towel. Regularly $17, like it fetches over on the Disney Amazon storefront, you can now lock this one in for $12. It is 100% cotton and measures 29- by 59-inches long with an option to personalize it for an additional $6 (10 character limit). It has a plush topside with an absorbent French terry knit backside and a large screen print of Mickey himself. Rated 4+ stars

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Disney swimwear sale on this landing page. You’ll find all of the deals on tap right here including options featuring Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. 

Then go check out CASETiFY’s new Disney princess collection while you’re at it, as well as this new collectible Boba Fett helmet, these LEGO Marvel collectible minifigures, and the five new Marvel LEGO sets that debuted earlier this month. 

More on the Mickey Mouse Beach Towel:

Wrap up a day spent frolicking in the waves or reading on the shore with this swell beach towel. Featuring colorful character screen art of Mickey Mouse against stripes, this plush towel is simply to-dry-for! Personalize it up to 10 characters, including spaces…Large beach towel…Screen art of Mickey Mouse…Soft plush topside.

