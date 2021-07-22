FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Freud 6-inch dado set lets your table saw cut up to 7/8-inch in one pass: $64 (New low, Reg. $85)

Reg. $85 $64

Amazon is offering the Freud 6-inch Professional Dado Set for $64.05 shipped. Down from $85, today’s not only the first major price drop but also the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve never heard of a dado stack, let me show you why every woodworker should own one. Have you ever tried to cut a tenon for a mortise joint? Or maybe just hog out a big section of wood for a half lap joint? Well, doing that with a standard 1/8-inch full kerf blade can take quite a while and generally doesn’t come out very clean. Using a dado stack, you’ll be able to remove anywhere from 1/4- to 7/8-inch in a single pass. Designed to be used on either a table or radial arm saw, this will make your projects not only come together quicker, but also with greater accuracy. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds of happy woodworkers.

On a tighter budget? Well, you could do what I did and opt for the The Mibro Group 8-inch Dado Set instead. It’s available on Amazon for $42, which is an additional $22 below today’s lead deal. In the end, it still offers a dado kit that can cut widths ranging from 1/4- to 13/16-inch wide. This is also an 8-inch set, meaning that it can cut a bit taller than the 6-inch set above, though you’ll need a bit more of a powerful table saw to do that. You’ll also be losing out on the well-known Freud namesake and quality, though in my use the Mibro dado set is still a great kit for the money.

Don’t forget to swing by our DIY and outdoor tools guide for other great ways to save. There, you’ll find Bosch, DEWALT, and other drill/driver bit sets on sale from $14. Plus, the POWERTEC Ultimate Doweling Jig Kit is still on sale for $40.70 if you’re after other ways to join your projects.

More on the Freud Dado Kit:

  • 6″ Dado Set, 5/8″ Arbor
  • Set includes 2 blades, 3 chippers, spacers, shim set and carrying case.
  • Negative hook angles
  • Features Premium TiCo HI-Density Carbide Crosscutting Blend for Maximum Performance
  • Silver I.C.E. Coating prevents build up on the blade surface and keeps the blade running cooler and cleaner

