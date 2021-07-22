JBL’s regularly up to $600 Studio 530 bookshelf speakers now $250 shipped

JBL is now offering a pair of its Studio 530 bookshelf speakers for $249.99 shipped. Regularly up to $600 direct from JBL, this set currently sells for $340 on Amazon (the lowest it has ever gone for there), is now matching our previous mention, and is the lowest price we can find. With up to 125-watts of JBL power via the 4-inch ribbed PolyPlas woofers and Symmetrical Field Geometry low frequency magnetic assemblies, these speakers are a great addition to any home theater or receiver-based audio setup. From there, you’ll find 1-inch tweeters mounted on glass-filled Bi-Radial horns, a 2-way crossover, and a rear-facing bass port with dual gold-plated binding posts for the wired connection. They also have a “one-of-a-kind look [that] makes a dramatic design statement in any room.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For a similar option that won’t reach as deep into your pocket, take a look the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers. This pair sells for $100 shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 12,000 Amazon customers. They might not carry the JBL seal of approval or internals, but they also feature an attractive wood grain design and will save you an additional $150 over today’s lead deal.

More on the JBL Studio 530 bookshelf speakers:

5.25-Inch (130mm) Low-Frequency Transducers with PolyPlas cone

1-Inch (25mm) High-Frequency Compression Driver

Glass-filled ABS Bi-Radial High-Frequency Horn

3/4-Inch (19mm) ultra-ridged MDF Enclosure

Exclusive Design

