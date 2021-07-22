FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s new Flower Bouquet is on sale for one of the first times at $47, more from $12

The LEGO Group started off 2021 by launching its new Botanical Garden theme. While there’s a new Bird of Paradise set around the corner, today we’re seeing one of the very first discounts on the LEGO Flower Bouquet for $46.99 at Amazon. Down from $50, this set has been hard to find in-stock over seven months, let alone at its best price yet. Stacking up to 756 pieces, this set assembles a collection of flowers for you to build your very own boutique. These full-scale builds will look delightful up on display be it the centerpiece of your dinner table or as a gift to that special someone. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

But then don’t forget to go check out the massive new UCS Republic Gunship. Star Wars fans like myself have been waiting on this one to launch for over a year now, and the day has finally come to get a look at the nearly 3,300-piece model arriving next month. And speaking of the latest creations from a galaxy far, far away, go check out the review we just published on the 2,300-piece R2-D2 set.

The LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building kit makes a unique gift or mindful project, creating a beautiful flower display model made entirely from LEGO pieces. Please note, a vase is not included. This flower bouquet delivers a vibrant display of colors and interesting shapes, inspired by real flowers such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Marvel Bro Thor’s New Asgard: $29.99 | releases August 1
Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1 
Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1 
Star Wars Bad Batch Shuttle: $99.99 | releases August 1
Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1 
Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1 
Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1 

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1
Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1
Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1 
Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

