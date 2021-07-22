Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale offers extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, Callaway, more

The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is back and offers an extra 25% off top brands including Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Nike, Travis Matthew, The North Face, adidas, Callaway, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Travis Matthew Beck Stretch Shorts that are perfect for summer. They’re currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $85. This style is available in two color options and features sweat-wicking material for added comfort. It’s a nice option for golf and would pair nicely with the Callaway Broken Stripe Print Polo Shirt that’s also marked down to $17. Look your best on and off the course with this look that’s less than $50 for an outfit. Head below the jump to find more deals from Nordstrom Rack and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Travis Matthew Beck Stretch Shorts $22 (Orig. $85)
- L.L. Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover $18 (Orig. $79)
- Nike Varsity Quarter Zip $25 (Orig. $55)
- Under Armour ColdGear 1/2-Zip Pullover $22 (Orig. $70)
- Callaway Broken Stripe Print Polo $17 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sperry Nylon Quilted Duck Boots $45 (Orig. $120)
- Free People Snowy Thermal Shirt $22 (Orig. $78)
- UGG Charlynne Hoodie $41 (Orig. $110)
- Free People Mock Neck Sweater $25 (Orig. $78)
- Kate Spade Scalloped Slip-On Shoes $39 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
