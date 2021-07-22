FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale offers extra 25% off Cole Haan, Nike, Callaway, more

25% off from $5

The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is back and offers an extra 25% off top brands including Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Nike, Travis Matthew, The North Face, adidas, Callaway, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Travis Matthew Beck Stretch Shorts that are perfect for summer. They’re currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $85. This style is available in two color options and features sweat-wicking material for added comfort. It’s a nice option for golf and would pair nicely with the Callaway Broken Stripe Print Polo Shirt that’s also marked down to $17. Look your best on and off the course with this look that’s less than $50 for an outfit. Head below the jump to find more deals from Nordstrom Rack and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

