ORIA’s #1 best-selling 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit falls to $12 (Save 23%)

ORIA Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 9,000+) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $12.23 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s $15 list price fool you, this kit has actually been fetching $16 for months. This equates to 23% off and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked this year. Having had a similar precision screwdriver set in my repertoire for several years now, it’s proven to be an investment that was worth every single penny. Not only has it come in handy when fixing electronics, but a wide variety of other projects as well. Plus, ORIA has made a name for itself in this product category working its way to #1 best-seller status alongside a 4.6/5 star rating from well over 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

ORIA 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set includes 56 precision specialty bits, magnetized driver handle, flexible extension, 1/4″ to 4 mm driver adapter, Which can repair many electronic devices and other tools.

These screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, durable and high performance.

The extension shaft have mangnetic feature, which makes the screwdriver bits much more easy to use. You just need to choose the bit that you need and put it into the hole of the handle, and the bit will be sucked tightly because of the magnetism.

