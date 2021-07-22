Sceptre’s new 24-inch curved 180Hz gaming monitor sees 1st major discount to $187

Amazon is offering Sceptre’s new 24-inch Curved 180Hz Gaming Monitor for $187.09 shipped. This marks the first major discount that we’ve tracked down from the usual $225 list price, and a new all-time low. As one of the latest and greatest from Sceptre, this 24-inch monitor packs 1080p visuals and a 180Hz refresh rate into its curved display. You can take advantage of the higher refresh rates via DisplayPort, but two 144Hz and 120Hz HDMI inputs can also be found on the back panel. That’s on top of AMD FreeSync for even smoother gameplay. Plus, this monitor is VESA mountable, so you can create your ideal gaming set up for less, or pair it for dual-monitor domination. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,900 gamers. Head below for more.

If you can live with toning down the refresh rates a smidge, AOC offers an equally well-rated curved 24-inch monitor for $145. Not only does this model save you $42 over our lead deal, but it’s armed with 1080p visuals at 165Hz with a 1ms response rate. Plus, you’ll still find FreeSync Premium on here to keep you sharp as a tack during battle. Over 10,000 gamers found it to be a good fit, leaving a 4.7/5 star rating.

Though if you’re looking to upgrade, you can still score LG’s 32-inch 2K 165Hz monitor home for $148 off. And Monoprice is throwing its hat in the ring with its own 27-inch curved 2K machine for just $200. So take a look and see what makes the most sense for your battlestation, then head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for more deals and drops.

Sceptre’s 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:

1200R Curved Display: The 1200R degree curved design emulates the shape of the human eye, providing razor-sharp clarity from any spot in the room.

DisplayPort to 165Hz Refresh Rate: Performing at three times the speed of the standard refresh rate, 165Hz gives gamers an edge in visibility as frames transition instantly, leaving behind no blurred images.

