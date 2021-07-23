FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Your garage or woodshop deserves 24,000-lumens of light for just $18 (Save 50%)

-
AmazonGreen Deals
50% off $18

LoniaLED (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of TDLOL 12,000-lumen LED Lights for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 when you use the code 9SLQEHFZ at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, our last mention was $25 for a 2-pack of 10,000-lumen lights. Each bulb outputs 12,000-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate any sized garage or workshop. Plus, with multiple deformable panels, you can aim the light exactly where it’s needed. Each bulb takes up 100W of power, which is around 8% of what standard incandescent alternatives would use for this amount of light output. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 1,500 customers.

If you’re unsure of how good of a deal this is, let me tell you, it’s great. For comparison, right now you’d pay the same amount for a 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and, while I absolutely love them, having 10x the brightness for the same price would have been great. However, the energy-conscious might enjoy these as they only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 200W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind.

Maybe you’re more of a fan of smart home gear instead of ultra-bright LED lights. Well, you’re in luck. Not only do we have a dedicated smart home guide, but there are a few specific sales you should check out today. Firstly, Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits and expansions are now starting at $60, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. There’s also a, LIFX sale with prices from $25 as well as a slew of TP-Link discounts from $10.

More on the TDLOL LED Lights:

The included 4 aluminum LED panels are easily adjustable by hands which allow you to illuminate your garage or any dark place without a dead angle. Each wing of this garage light is 90 degrees adjustable with the maximum coverage angle of 360° to present the perfect light distribution curve.

