Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits and expansions are on sale from $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently discounting a selection of Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit Lighting starter sets and expansions. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining are the Triangles Starter Kit for $179.99. Normally fetching $200 in either case, today’s offers are matching the second-best prices of the year and marking some of the first discounts overall. As the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Triangle panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $60.

Another highlight from all of the discounts today is the new Shapes Mini Triangles at $99.99. Down from $120, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low while beating our previous mention by $8 to mark a rare chance for scoring the brand’s latest release on sale. These miniature lights won’t be as eye-catching as the mainstays in Nanoleaf’s lineup, but can work on their own or in conjunction with other Shapes lighting panels for even more unique patterns. Rated 5/5 stars.

Other notable Nanoleaf Shapes deals:

But if you’d prefer to expand your Siri setup with some more traditional light bulbs or even a light strip, were tracking quite a few notable LIFX discounts as we head into the weekend, too. With prices starting at $25, you’re looking at some rare markdowns on the brand’s latest HomeKit accessories alongside everything else in our smart home guide.

Nanoleaf Triangles Lighting Kit features

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play.

