Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale is packed with Jaws, Ferris Bueller, E.T., and other classics

Apple is heading into the weekend by launching its latest iTunes sale, discounting a selection of films for you to enjoy for movie night. Packed with classics like Jaws, E.T., Back to the Future, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, you’ll find a massive collection of flicks at just $5. Everything will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 or more, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

Continue those savings to fill out your digital library with a collection of $5 action and adventure flicks on sale from earlier in the week at Apple. That’s of course alongside the $1 rental of the week, as well.

