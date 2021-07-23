Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Majesty Fantasy Kingdom Sim, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s wide ranging Best Buy Black Friday in July Apple deals, we are also tracking notable price drops on Apple’s official MagSafe Charger and Apple Gift Cards to score even deeper deals on the discounted apps you’ll find in our daily roundups. Speaking of which, today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Sandbox World War II, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Jumpy Wheels!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80+)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: InsTake – for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vectronom: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

More on Tempest:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

