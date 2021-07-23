FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Majesty Fantasy Kingdom Sim, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s wide ranging Best Buy Black Friday in July Apple deals, we are also tracking notable price drops on Apple’s official MagSafe Charger and Apple Gift Cards to score even deeper deals on the discounted apps you’ll find in our daily roundups. Speaking of which, today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Sandbox World War II, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Jumpy Wheels!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80+)

Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima, Miles Morales, Watch Dogs Legion, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: InsTake – for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vectronom: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

More on Tempest:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech G923 Xbox racing wheel/pedals + shifter prep y...
Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima, Miles...
Best Buy Black Friday in July gaming deals: Nintendo Sw...
Best Android app deals of the day: Mobile Observatory 3...
Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online acce...
Massive PlayStation Summer Sale now live with over 1,20...
Put a NEOGEO Arcade Stick console/controller in the col...
New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details s...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Duet Display, Causality, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $200+

Ninja’s Pro Plus Kitchen System Blender doubles as a food processor at $153 (Reg. $200+)

$153 Learn More
42% off

Amazon slashes gaming chair prices as low as $80 (Up to 42% off)

From $80 Learn More
Reg. $49

Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at up to 40% off from $29

From $29 Learn More
50% off

L.L. Bean’s Summer Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Pullovers, jackets, more

from $15 Learn More
Save now

Lowe’s discounts Westinghouse portable power stations from $119 to run your campsite

From $119 Learn More
Reg. $25

Franklin’s Mini Over Door Basketball Hoop just hit the Amazon low at $13.50 (45% off)

$13.50 Learn More
Save $10

Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber cleaning cloth bundles fall as low as $11.50 (Up to $10 off)

From $11.50 Learn More