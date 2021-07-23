Just $13 will score you this 32-inch gas spring monitor mount at 60% off

Dream Fit (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gas Spring 32-inch Single Monitor Mount for $13.19 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 8LKNXD4J at checkout. Doing so will slash a full 60% off and mark the best price we’ve ever tracked. This gas spring monitor mount is fully adjustable so you can find the perfect angle for whatever you’re working on. It’s rigged for monitors between 17- and 32-inches, and a variety of VESA mounting patterns as well. Sleek, sturdy, and a breeze to set up, this is a solid way to elevate your home office without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 900 customers.

Even among the numerous discounts we’re currently tracking on gas spring monitor mounts, this is one of the best. You’d be hard-pressed to find one going for lower, with the next best on Amazon starting from $17.50. Though, if you wanted some additional leverage out of your setup, check out this highly-rated dual-monitor mount for $26.50. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price.

Gamers in particular might enjoy this notable discount on Sceptre’s new 180Hz gaming monitor down to $187. Packing 1080p visuals onto its 1200R curved display, this 24-inch monitor is the perfect way to bolster your battlestation on a budget.

Dream Fit Gas Spring Monitor Mount features:

More Comfort In Work – This single monitor arm raises your monitor to an ergonomic height to improve your posture and reduce strain on your neck, back and shoulder. Please adjust the gas spring tension properly before use

Wide Compatibility – The monitor mount fits most 13 to 32 inch screens with VESA mounting pattern 75×75 and 100×100 on the back, holds up to 17.6lbs

Customized Screen Angles – The full motion monitor arm allows your monitor tilt, rotate and swivel to find an optimal angle for your work as you need; super easy to adjust your screen from landscape to portrait mode

