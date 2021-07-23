FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP Cyber Summer Sale takes extra 50% off clearance + 40% off sitewide

-
50% off + 40% off

The GAP Cyber Summer Event offers an extra 50% off all clearance items when you apply promo code FIFTY at checkout. Plus, GAP is offering 40% off sitewide with code CYBER and an extra 10% off your order with code MORE. Note: you can add multiple promo codes at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your wardrobe with the GapFlex Men’s Slim Jeans with Washwell that’s currently marked down to just $25. To compare, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. They’re infused with stretch for added comfort and the dark wash is very flattering as well as on-trend for the fall season. I love that the tapered hem can be rolled for a stylish look and this is a nice way to compliment your shoes. With over 230 reviews from GAP customers, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Event that’s offering an extra 25% off hundreds of brands.

