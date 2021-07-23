GAP Cyber Summer Sale takes extra 50% off clearance + 40% off sitewide

The GAP Cyber Summer Event offers an extra 50% off all clearance items when you apply promo code FIFTY at checkout. Plus, GAP is offering 40% off sitewide with code CYBER and an extra 10% off your order with code MORE. Note: you can add multiple promo codes at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your wardrobe with the GapFlex Men’s Slim Jeans with Washwell that’s currently marked down to just $25. To compare, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. They’re infused with stretch for added comfort and the dark wash is very flattering as well as on-trend for the fall season. I love that the tapered hem can be rolled for a stylish look and this is a nice way to compliment your shoes. With over 230 reviews from GAP customers, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- GapFlex Slim Jeans With Washwell $25 (Orig. $70)
- Performance Poplin Shirt $11 (Orig. $60)
- GapFit Tech Fleece Hoodie $32 (Orig. $60)
- Recycled Polyester Training Joggers $38 (Orig. $70)
- GapFit Half-Zip Train Sweatshirt $32 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Rise True Skinny Jeans $25 (Orig. $70)
- Sky High Straight Leg Jeans with Washwell $25 (Orig. $80)
- Belted Denim Jacket $36 (Orig. $128)
- Sleeveless Henley Romper $16 (Orig. $50)
- Slub Cropped Tie-Front T-Shirt $11 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
You will also want to check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Event that’s offering an extra 25% off hundreds of brands.
