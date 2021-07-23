FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get this highly-rated junk cleaner for Mac with lifetime updates for just $10 (Reg. $29)

-
Save now $10

When you buy a new Mac, everything runs smoothly. But over time, hidden junk starts piling up on your hard drive. BuhoCleaner for Mac is the fastest way to take out the trash. You can get a lifetime Family subscription today for just $9.99 (Reg. $29) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Like weeds in your lawn, unwanted data just naturally collect on your hard drive over time. Even if you have the mental discipline to move stuff out of your downloads folder, every app has a cache loaded with previews. With BuhoCleaner for Mac, you can clean out all your caches with a couple of clicks. It even has a specialized Xcode cache cleaner for developers.

If you need to free up more space, you can use BuhoCleaner for Mac to find and delete big files and duplicates. You can also uninstall apps that you no longer use. Optimized for Big Sur and Apple M1, this super-fast utility can even free up your RAM. For instance, you can use BuhoCleaner to remove startup and login items, and monitor memory usage in the menu bar. 

Rated at 5 stars on MacUpdate and Product Hunt, BuhoCleaner is a must-have maintenance app for any Mac owner. With this deal, you can get lifetime access on the Family plan (3 devices) for just $9.99 — that is 66% off full price.

If you prefer, you can get the single Mac plan for $4.99 (Reg. $19) or the Business plan (10 Macs) for just $19.99 (Reg. $59).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

About the Author

Mate X foldable 750W eBike touts a 75-mile range at $30...
LG’s updated high-tech face mask with built-in ai...
Cuisinart launches new laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared a...
Intel’s latest Beast Canyon NUCs support full-size GP...
TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch tracks VO2 Max, breathing, mo...
Best Android app deals of the day: Lumino City, FRAMED ...
Ring’s new Video Doorbell is down to one of its lowes...
Score $90 off ASUS’ 14-inch 64GB Chromebook, now ...
Show More Comments

Related

Should you build your own NAS or buy one? Unraid vs. TrueNAS vs. Synology

Learn More
Save now

BundleHunt’s latest sale features over 50 top Mac apps: AirBuddy, more from $1

From $1 Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More

Synology DSM 7 hands-on: Refreshed visuals and QOL changes make a good first impression

Learn More

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Enjoy quieter lawn care with Greenworks electric mower at low of $100, more in New Green Deals

Learn More