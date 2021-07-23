Here’s a rare discount on RIDGID’s jointer/planer for $599 + more up to $299 off at Home Depot

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a selection of power tools up to $299 off. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite discount is the RIDGID 6A Corded 6 1/8-inch Jointer/Planer for $599. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s rare discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 6A jointer/planer features a 6 1/8-inch cutting head that tackles anything you send through it. There’s a large 45-inch top that delivers plenty of room on both sides of the cutting head for infeed and outfeed. The dual bevel fence can stop at 45-, 90-, or 135 degrees for added versatility, as well. If you’re wanting to work with rough-sawn lumber, a jointer/planer like this is an absolute must in a workshop. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

More tool deals at Home Depot:

You won’t want to miss our recently-released DIY and outdoor tools guide. That’s where we place all discounts related to woodworking, metalworking, car repair, DIY, and even outdoor stuff like grilling or smoking. We’re constantly adding additional discounts and more there, so be sure to bookmark and check back often.

More on the RIDGID Jointer/Planer:

RIDGID introduces the 6 Amp Corded 6-1/8 in. Jointer/Planer. Durably made, it features a heavy-duty induction motor that is totally enclosed to help prevent sawdust contamination. Considerably quiet for its 1 HP motor, it makes smooth cuts safely with the assist of a blade guard and push blocks. Its versatile dual bevel fence features stops at 45°, 90°, and 135°. The tool sits atop a rugged, wide-stance cabinet with on-board storage for blade alignment tools and accessories. A long, handy, 45 in. tabletop gives greater support to large pieces. Backed by the Industry Leading Lifetime Service Agreement, the 6 Amp 6-1/8 in. Jointer/Planer includes a steel cabinet and an operator’s manual

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!