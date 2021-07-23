Multi-year magazine subs from under $4/yr.: GQ, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Esquire, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s multi-year magazine sale with some particularly notable offers on many of the most popular titles. Starting from $3.75 per year, you’ll find deals on Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, National Geographic, GQ, Esquire, and more. This is a great time to land some deeper deals than usual on multiple-year subscriptions or to extend your existing subs with a solid discount. Head below for a closer look.

One standout from this multi-year magazine sale is the 3-year subscription to GQ magazine at $12.95 shipped. That’s roughly $4.30 per year, one of the best deals we have tracked on this one all year, and the best we can find. This even undercuts Amazon’s current $5 sale price. For those unfamiliar here, GQ features the “latest news in men’s fashion, important style trends, celebrity inspiration, and exhaustive recommendations” as well as pieces on exercise, mental health, and nutrition tips.

But this weekend’s multi-year magazine sale has a lot more than just GQ though. There are loads of deals waiting for you on this landing page starting from $3.75 per year. And we are also tracking some notable offers as part of the Deals of the Week sale including Consumer Reports, Vogue, Fast Company, and more.

More on GQ magazine:

All things Culture with reviews and essays ranging from music to film, TV, art, politics, literature, and more. Expert advice on skin, hair, beard, and personal care, with thorough reviews of grooming products from the GQ editors. Dive into GQ’s culture-defining covers with Timothée Chalamet, Travis Scott, Zendaya, Daniel Craig, LeBron James, and more. From dynamic storytelling to elevated style—if it’s at the center of the zeitgeist, it’s in the magazine.

