Ninja’s Pro Plus Kitchen System Blender doubles as a food processor at $153 (Reg. $200+)

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ for $152.99 shipped when you apply code TAKE15 at checkout (or click the “Offers for your cart” button at checkout). Regularly $230, this one sells for between $170 and $200 at Amazon where it has never gone for less. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great time to refresh your blending system. Alongside “1400 peak watts of professional power,” this is not your average blender. It includes a 72-ounce Total Crushing Pitcher for typical blender jobs, a personal-sized cup for your daily smoothie, and also a 64-ounce Precision Processor Bowl for creating purees, general meal prep, and even processing up to 2-pounds of dough. Five preset Auto-iQ programs are ready and waiting for one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If all of those features and potential is overkill for your needs, save a ton and go with an Oster Blender Pro 1200 at $60 shipped. Not only does it come in at nearly $100 less than today’s lead deal, but it also carries even better ratings at 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. Just don’t expect it to be able to mix the dough up.

Otherwise, just scoop up a best-selling Magic Bullet Blender for $29 shipped at Amazon and call it a day.

We also just spotted a $120 price drop on this Cuisinart Complete Cookware Set to sit alongside ongoing offers on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker, the Amazon #1 best-selling Kitchen Block Knife Set, and even more over in our home goods guide.

More on the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System:

The Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ features a new, modern design and more functionality than Ninja’s original Professional Kitchen System. With more blending programs available, you’ll be ready to tackle any kitchen task. Ninja Total Crushing Blades give you perfectly crushed ice for your smoothies and frozen drinks with 1400 peak watts of professional power.

