Ring’s new Video Doorbell is down to one of its lowest prices yet at $45 (Save 25%)

B&H currently offers the latest wired Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, like you’ll pay Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and marks the second-best value to date. Ring’s recent wired Video Doorbell launched earlier this year as the lineup’s most affordable offering, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t well-equipped for stopping porch pirates in their tracks. Notable features include 1080p recording alongside two-way talk, motion detection alerts, and night vision for monitoring activity once the sun goes down. Plus, there’s also Alexa support. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While the featured Ring Video Doorbell is about as affordable as you’ll find from a front door solution we can recommend, those who don’t mind going with an indoor camera will find that the Blink Mini will suffice at $35. While you won’t be bringing home the doorbell design, this can easily be pointed out the window in order to keep an eye on the porch and other outdoor activities with much the same 1080p feeds.

Over in our smart home guide, we’re ending the week with a collection of other notable discounts. Most notably, there’s quite a few LIFX price cuts including HomeKit addressable lightstrips, color bulbs, and more from $25. That’s alongside these TP-Link Kasa markdowns starting at $10.

Wired Ring Video Doorbell features:

Monitor your front door from anywhere with the black 1080p Wired Video Doorbell from Ring. This Wi-Fi doorbell uses your doorbell wiring for power to capture 1920 x 1080 resolution video. It features a 155° horizontal field of view, night vision functionality, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and customizable motion detection.

