Sam’s Club has Xbox Series S in stock. Here’s how you can effectively get a free membership

Sam’s Club is currently offering a 1-year membership effectively FREE with its latest promotion. Just join the club by visiting this page and following the instructions. You’ll have to pay $45 to join, but afterward, be able to visit the membership desk at your local club to pick up a $45 gift card, making your membership effectively FREE. Sam’s Club is a great place to shop if you’re looking for ways to save on everyday essentials. From things like milk and eggs to grills, tires, car batteries, outdoor furniture, and more, Sam’s Club has it all. Not sure where your closest club is? This handy store finder will help you locate it.

With your Sam’s Club membership, you’ll have access to the club’s Instant Savings promotions and sales. Included in that is Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels on sale for $10 off, as well as grabbing Microsoft’s latest Xbox Series S bundle at $350. The additional $50 over MSRP an additional controller charging base and headset so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives.

Not a fan of warehouse club memberships? Well, our home goods guide walks you through the latest deals from elsewhere on the web with no membership required. Just today, we found discounts on cookware sets, patio furniture, and much more.

Terms & Conditions:

Join by July 31, 2021 to receive offer. Offer not valid for Sam’s Plus membership. Join now as a new Sam’s Club member for $45 (plus tax in some places) and receive an Instant Savings for $45 off a $45 Sam’s Club Gift Card at a physical Sam’s Club location. Must join online as a new Sam’s Club member through the link provided to qualify for this offer. You must be 18 years or older to purchase a membership and membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are nontransferable and are valid at all Sam’s Club locations nationwide. Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are not eligible for the offer. Primary memberships are valid for one year from the date of issue. Instant Savings offers are subject to availability and are valid in U.S. clubs with a U.S. membership, excluding Puerto Rico. Prices shown are pre-tax amounts. State and local laws may require sales tax to be charged on the pre-discounted price. Visit SamsClub.com/privacy to view our privacy policy. Limit one gift card per primary member. Gift card may not be used to pay for membership fee or select services. Limited availability. No substitutions or rain checks. No cash value. Auto Renew: By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam’s Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Visit samsclub.com or a club or call 1-888-746-7726 for full terms or to cancel autorenewal. Visit SamsClub.com/termsandconditions or see a Club Associate for additional details. Offer valid for limited time only. Allow up to 72 hours for Instant Savings offer to load to new membership card. Offer is available for 60 days after membership activation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!