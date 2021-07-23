FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry’s Stock-Up Event takes extra 30% off sale + 40% off 2 or more styles: Boat shoes, more

-
30% off + 40% off

The Sperry Stock Up Event offers an extra 30% off sale styles that are already reduced or 40% off two or more styles when you apply promo code STOCKUP at checkout. During this sale you can update your shoes with deals on boat shoes, sneakers, loafers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping across the board. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Gold Cup Original Cross Lace Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $78. For comparison, these boat shoes are regularly priced at $160. You can choose from three color options and this style is timeless to wear for years to come. They pair perfectly with summer shorts and they’re cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Nike Members Event that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.

