Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 returns to Prime Day low at $190 (Save $60)

Today’s the last day to celebrate Black Friday in July with Best Buy, and as such, you can score the new Echo Show 10 Smart Display for $189.99 shipped. This goes for the full $250 list price on Amazon, and today’s $60 discount marks a return to the all-time low last seen on Prime Day. Centered on its rotating 10.1-inch HD display, the Echo Show 10 is an all-in-one smart hub, streaming media player, video call center, kitchen assistant, and much more. Take advantage of Alexa integration for controlling your compatible smart devices, or play shows and movies from Plus, it’ll even follow you to keep you in frame during video calls. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more.

Rotating display not a must for you? Take a look at the new Echo Show 5 for $85 instead. It packs much of the same functionality as our lead deal, just in a more compact form-factor. It makes a great bedside companion, working as an alarm clock, smart hub, digital frame, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of satisfied customers.

All-new Echo Show 10 features:

With a 10.1″ HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls, recipes, and shows are always in view. The speakers deliver premium, directional sound. Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion keeps you front and center.

