LEGO’s 1,300-piece Millennium Falcon falls to lowest price yet at $130 (Save $30), more

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon for $129.99 shipped when code STARWARS has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $160, the most recent play-scale version of the fastest ship in the galaxy is now seeing a nearly 20% price cut while marking a new all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention. This 1,351-piece set assembles the most famous ship from the Star Wars universe, bringing the Millennium Falcon straight out of The Rise of Skywalker. While it might not be as massive as the UCS version, this build measures over 17-inches long as well as 12-inches wide, and comes complete with a full interior, cockpit, and other screen accurate features. LEGO also includes seven minifigures here, highlighted by Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO, alongside three others. Head below for more.

If you fancy yourself more of a Harry Potter fan, right now you can add two notable creations from the Wizarding World to your collection. Zavvi is currently bundling the Hogwarts Clock Tower with Astronomy Tower for $149.99, with the price automatically dropping once both are added to your cart. Normally fetching $190 for both of the kits, you’re looking at a rare discount on two creations that rarely go on sale as well as a new all-time low.

The Astronomy Tower enters as a 971-piece build complete with eight minifigures from the Half Blood Prince. Then there’s the Clock Tower, which enters with 922 pieces and eight minifigs it sports design that can be connected to the other set for assembling a sprawling Hogwarts layout. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

But then don’t forget to go check out the massive new UCS Republic Gunship. Star Wars fans like myself have been waiting on this one to launch for over a year now, and the day has finally come to get a look at the nearly 3,300-piece model arriving next month. And speaking of the latest creations from a galaxy far, far away, go check out the review we just published on the 2,300-piece R2-D2 set.

More on the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon:

Inspire youngsters and adults with this 75257 LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model set. This brick-built version of this iconic Corellian freighter starship features an array of details, like rotating top and bottom gun turrets, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit with space for 2 minifigures. The top panels also open out to reveal a detailed starship interior in which kids will love to play out scenes from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Marvel Bro Thor’s New Asgard: $29.99 | releases August 1

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1

Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1

Star Wars Bad Batch Shuttle: $99.99 | releases August 1

Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1

Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1

Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!