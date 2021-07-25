Philips Hue Ludere Outdoor Spotlight arrives with HomeKit support at $99 (Save 24%)

Today only, Woot offers the Philips Hue Ludere White Ambiance Smart Outdoor Spotlight for $99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $130, you’re looking at 24% in savings as today’s offer marks a rare discount to the best price of the year. This smart outdoor spotlight lamp integrates into the rest of the Philips Hue ecosystem with two independently-controllable tunable white lights. Alongside being able to adjust the angle and positioning of the wall fixture, this outdoor offering arrives with support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant when paired with the required Hue Bridge. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 400 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another great way to expand your Philips Hue setup to the outdoors is by picking up its weatherproof motion sensor at $50. If you’ve been annoyed by the imprecise geofencing features in the Hue app or HomeKit and want to automate the lights to turn on when you come home, this is a great solution. It’ll also let you monitor outdoor temperature for setting other routines, as well. Get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

When it comes to upgrading the inside of your Siri setup, meross just launched a new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp that is worth a look. Arriving with tunable white illumination and an adjustable design, it sports HomeKit control alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Plus, you can currently lock-in a launch discount at $35, too.

Philips Hue Ludere Spotlight features:

Philips Hue outdoor dusk to dawn light bulb works with Alexa for voice control (hub required and not included, Alexa device sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub. Do it yourself, the products are based on low Voltage, safe to use and easy to install. To install simply placed the product in the desire location, connect it with the psu, plug and pair it to your hue hub