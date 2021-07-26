Amazon offers Gold Toe Men’s Invisible Socks for $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $18), more

Amazon is currenrly offering the Gold Toe Men’s 3-Pack Sneaker Tab Invisible Socks in black for $14.40 Prime shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $18 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. The socks look really nice with dress shoes and sneakers alike. This style features an insole that’s cushioned to promote comfort and they’re sweat-wicking as well. The heel tab also features a non-slip grip design to stay put all-day. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Gold Toe 3-Pack Fashion Crew Socks for $13.80. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $19 and it’s the lowest rate in over a year. This style is nice to pair with dress shoes and boots alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 110 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, update your outerwear, with the Steep and Cheap North Face Sale that’s offering styles from just $10.

Gold Toe Invisible Socks feature:

Fits shoe sizes: 8-11

Zoned cushioning and mesh breathability

Iconic, reinforced gold toe

AquaFX Moisture Control Technology

Heel tab for abrasion protection and no-slip silicone grip

3 pair pack, 6 total socks

