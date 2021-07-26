FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon personal care deals from $6: Electric toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsColgate
Reg. $85 $56

Amazon is now offering a selection of beauty and personal care products from just over $6 including toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand soap, shampoo, deodorant, and much more. One standout here is the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit for $56.24 shipped. Within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low, this set carries an $85 regular price tag and is now at the lowest we can find. for comparison’s sake, Walmart is charging $68 for this same bundle. This set includes the brush itself with a pair of brush heads, a charger, carrying case, and Bluetooth connectivity with the companion app. A 2-minute timer, 10-day battery life, a three brush modes (“normal, sensitive, or deep clean”) round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Before you dive into the rest of today’s personal care Amazon sale, consider the highly-rated Oral-B Vitality electric toothbrush as an alternative to today’s lead deal. It sells for under $20 Prime shipped at Amazon and caries a 4+ star rating from over 13,000 customers. It has an arguably less modern design overall, but it still includes all of the most important features your oral care routine should have, and for much less out of pocket.  

Just be sure to swing by the rest of today’s Amazon personal care sale for additional offers starting from $6 Prime shipped. This is a great time to stock up on hand soap and shower products, as well as to refresh your toothpaste and deodorant stock with some nice discounts and reliable shipping attached. 

Then go refresh your wardrobe in this ongoing Nike markdowns event alongside everything else you’ll find in our fashion deal hub like today’s Golf Apparel Shop’s Best-Seller Event and up to 60% off at Steep and Cheap

More on the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit:

  • Amazon Exclusive Starter Kit includes: 1 smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, 1 charger, 1 carrying case and an extra refill brush head keep you humming for up to 6 months
  • Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love
  • Powerful sonic vibrations in 3 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal, sensitive, or deep clean

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Colgate

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Wali’s versatile laptop mount hits new Amazon low...
LG’s self-cleaning UVnano FN6 Wireless Earbuds hi...
Build your own PC, upgrade a laptop, or repair a smartp...
This elegant indoor/outdoor 3-piece patio set just fell...
TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10: Mini plugs, bulb...
Tilt and palm rejection support headline MoKo’s t...
Bring Smith & Wesson’s 6.5-inch Stainless St...
New Lord of the Rings hardcover edition with Tolkien’...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Enjoy quieter lawn care with Greenworks electric mower at low of $100, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
28% off

Wali’s versatile laptop mount hits new Amazon low at under $29 shipped (Save 28%)

Under $29 Learn More
Save now

Brydge back to school sale discounts iPad Pro keyboards, USB-C docks, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $150

LG’s self-cleaning UVnano FN6 Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon low at $77 shipped (Reg. $150)

$77 Learn More
Reg. $30

Build your own PC, upgrade a laptop, or repair a smartphone with an $18 precision screwdriver kit

$18 Learn More