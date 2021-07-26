FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home Samsung’s new 15-inch AMOLED Galaxy Book Pro at low of up to $200 off

Amazon is offering the new 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro i7/16GB/512GB for $1,149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,300, this $150 drop is only one of a handful we’ve tracked, and a match for the all-time low price. Centered on its 15.6-inch AMOLED display, the new Galaxy Book Pro brings professional power to a sleek design. You’ll find an 11th generation Intel i7 chip under the hood, as well as up to 20-hours of battery life. Galaxy handset or wearable owners can also take advantage of device pairing, for a streamlined experience at work, home, and on-the-go. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars, but you can dive into our announcement coverage to get a closer look. Head below for even more savings.

Though if you’d prefer, you can score the same laptop with an 11th generation i5 processor plus a $50 Amazon credit for $949.99. Just apply code QJBKA4CADQX7 at checkout, and you can save $200 on this $1,150 value, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’d also be saving $200 over our lead deal, so if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on one of Samsung’s latest and greatest, now is a great time to do it.

Looking to play as hard as you work? Razer is out with a new Razer Book 13 gaming laptop, and right now you can bring it home at an all-time low. Packing a powerful 4.7GHz processor, you’ll also enjoy Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and a 60Hz display with integrated Iris XE graphics.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features:

Why can’t laptops be more like cell phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen CoreTM processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel® EvoTM platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a computer that comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portable and productive. Download huge files fast with Wi-Fi 6e. Stream and watch your favorite movie on the move. And you’ll do it all with the surround-sound technology of Dolby Atmos audio and 100% color volume on a brilliant, advanced AMOLED screen

