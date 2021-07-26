FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% on Star Wars Black Series figures, anime merch, and much more at GameStop

GameStop has now launched a new collectible sale with 20% off Star Wars, anime, Transformers, DC Comics, and other merchandise. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Amongst all of the markdowns, our favorite discount is the Hasbro Vintage Collection Slave 1 for $119.99. Normally fetching $150, you’re saving $30 with today’s price cut marking one of the first discounts and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. This detailed recreation of Boba Fett’s ship arrives in the same 3.75-inch scale as many of Hasbro’s other Star Wars figures. Alongside plenty of authentic inclusions, there’s a display stand for showing off in your collection and a retro-themed box to round out the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the GameStop’s collectible sale right here for other ways to outfit your shelves with discounted merchandise. With everything from Star Wars props and figures to miniature recreations of iconic Gundam Mobile Suits and other anime home decor, there’s something for everyone in this 20% off sale. We’ve also outlined some additional top picks down below.

Then be sure to go get a closer look at the latest unveils from Hasbro. Last week, the company showcased a series of new Vintage Collection figures inspired by Genndy Tartakovsky’s iconic Clone Wars 2D Micro–Series. That’s alongside some of the first Black Series releases centered around the series, which are currently in the works, as well.

Hasbro Vintage Collection Slave 1 features:

It was on the Slave I that Boba Fett transported a carbonite-frozen Han Solo to the vile gangster Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, collecting on a long-standing reward for the former smuggler. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection.

