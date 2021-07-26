Save $250 on HTC’s VIVE Cosmos/Elite virtual reality headsets at new lows from $449

The Microsoft Store is currently offering the HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System for $649 shipped. Down from $899, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked beating our last mention by an additional $149. If you’ve been wanting to take a deep dive into PC-based virtual reality, this is a fantastic choice. You’ll find that the included headset sports a 2880×1700 resolution. Plus, HTC also packs two Vive controllers and two external tracking sensors in the box to deliver an immersive experience. Rated a stellar 4.2/5 stars from hundreds of happy gamers, and you can take a look at our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look, as well as our hands-on review with the Vive Pro 2 that just went live. Plus, head below for more deals from $449.

You’ll also find that Microsoft is offering the HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset at $449 shipped. You’d normally pay $699 for this headset, and our last mention was $599 making today’s deal a new low that we’ve tracked. While it’s not going to deliver quite the same experience as the Cosmos Elite above, this is great for just getting started with virtual reality. You’ll find that the 2880×1700 resolution and built-in active noise cancellation headphones make it an immersive experience, nonetheless. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Ready for a new computer? Well, Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop is on sale for only the second time at $170 off. Delivering an i7 processor and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity to your desk, this laptop is great for on-the-go working and at-home gaming when hooked up to an eGPU.

HTC VIVE Cosmos Elite features:

Unleash the best of PC VR gaming with Vive cosmos Elite, a system Designed to offer unmatched precision tracking for Elite gamers. Combining high definition graphics, ergonomic engineering, and Modular features, cosmos Elite offers all the same refined capabilities as the original cosmos. External Steam VR tracking and advanced controllers enable precision and freedom of movement. Swing a racket behind your head, crisscross your swords- moves at all angles are quicker and smoother.

