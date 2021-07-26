FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Doctor Who Lonely Assassins, Shadowmatic, more

It’s time to kick off another work week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. You’ll want browse through today’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max sale from $480 before you dive into our Apple deal hub for more, but we are now ready to gather up all of today’s best app deals as well. Highlights from today’s collection include titles like Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins, Slidercrash, Shadowmatic, Fast Camera, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all fo today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Binoculars: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Sports Day: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slidercrash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Starbeard: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: BusyCal: FREE (Reg. $50)

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Intergrade $60, Tokyo Olympic Games $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Jumpy Wheels!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80+)

More on Doctor Who The Lonely Assassins:

Can you solve the mystery? We’ve got big problems now. From the award-winning creators of Sara is Missing and SIMULACRA, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is a thrilling found-phone mystery. Uncover an all new horror story that builds on the terrifying legacy of the Weeping Angels, first encountered in the iconic story, “Blink”. Amidst a sinister series of events at a seemingly abandoned house in London, someone goes missing, and you find their phone. When it begins to self-destruct, ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood enlists your help to uncover hidden clues and solve cryptic puzzles.

