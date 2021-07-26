FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Learn more about your doggo with this quick and easy DNA Test, now $50 (Reg. $79)

Reg. $79 $50

Like humans, every dog has a unique genetic code. With the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test, you can reveal fascinating insights about your four-legged friend — from their family tree to possible health conditions. Right now, you can get the test for just $50 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

You can think of DNA as nature’s instruction manual. This assembly guide is passed from one generation to the next in every living species. Dogs are no exception. By sequencing the DNA of your pet, scientists can reveal a wealth of interesting information. This test from DNA My Dog makes it easy to access the technology. 

The kit includes a sterile swab, which you can use to take a sample from the inside of your dog’s cheek. This task takes just a couple of seconds, and your dog won’t mind a bit. You then send the swab to DNA My Dog, where experts will analyze the sample. 

In under two weeks, you will receive an extensive report that shows you the exact mix of breeds in your pet’s family tree. It also looks at personality traits you might have missed, and common health problems associated with your dog’s heritage. 

Many owners, like Ian Brock, have left great reviews on this kit: “Learned so much about our rescue. Thought she was a Lab. She is a Boxer/Golden Retriever mix plus two other breeds. How can you beat that?”

Order today for just $50 to get this amazing DNA test at 36% off MSRP.

