New Lord of the Rings hardcover edition with Tolkien’s illustrations now $45 (Reg. $75)

Amazon is now offering the new Lord of the Rings Illustrated Edition hardcover book set for $45 shipped as a pre-order. Regularly $75, this is $30 or 40% in savings off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked. Covered under Amazon’s “Pre-order Price Guarantee,” you’ll be charged the lowest price it drops to between now and the October 2021 release date anyway. The latest edition of this classic includes “J.R.R. Tolkien’s own artwork, created as he wrote the original text.” From there, you’ll find a series of special touches alongside the full-color illustrations: “shrink-wrapped for damage protection, a sewn hardback binding with a ribbon placemark, ink-sprayed edges displaying Tolkien’s runes, two maps loosely tucked, and will be printed on FSC “forest-friendly” paper.” Previous editions from this same publisher carry 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A perfect addition to the colorful Lord of the Rings edition above is the hardcover Hobbit: Illustrated Edition at under $17 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings from thousands, this is described as a “beautiful gift edition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s enchanting tale, fully illustrated by Jemima Catlin. Or you can just go with the classic version of the Hobbit for $14.50 or so at Amazon.

More on the Lord of the Rings Illustrated Edition hardcover:

This new edition is illustrated with J.R.R. Tolkien’s own artwork, created as he wrote the original text. It will be packaged with the following features: shrink-wrapped for damage protection, a sewn hardback binding with a ribbon placemark, ink-sprayed edges displaying Tolkien’s runes, two maps loosely tucked, and will be printed on FSC “forest-friendly” paper. The text will be printed in two colours with full-colour illustrations, and the dustjacket will be stamped in two foils with a circular die-cut. The U.S. edition published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will be printed alongside the editions to be sold in the United Kingdom and Australia/New Zealand by HarperCollins to ensure matching quality.

