Panasonic’s Sound Slayer gaming soundbar takes $103 dive to new low of $147

Amazon is offering Panasonic’s Sound Slayer 2.1-Channel Gaming Soundbar for $147 shipped. Typically fetching $250, this massive $103 price drop marks the biggest we’ve tracked by a mile and a new all-time low. The Sound Slayer delivers a 2.1-channel system with a built-in subwoofer for “realistic, detailed sound that moves around you.” Dolby Atmos and DTS: X Virtual audio engineering also come into play here, so you can enjoy the immersive quality of headphones without the added hassle. It includes three unique sound modes for different types of gaming, such as RPG, FPS, and a Voice Mode for story-driven games. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Looking for something a bit more basic and budget-friendly? Redragon’s G550 speaker system features a unique design, and a stylish one at that, for just $27. This 2.0-channel dual-speaker array can also be connected to form one cohesive soundbar. That’s on top of sleek red backlighting and on-unit audio controls. Over 2,400 gamers have left it an average 4.3/5 star rating.

To make sure your PC gaming looks as great as it sounds, consider picking up Elgato’s HD60 S+ Capture Card at a new all-time low of $170. You’ll find an exquisite 4K60 passthrough here with HDR10, plus 1080p60 streaming and recording with built-in editing software. It’s the perfect way to jumpstart your streaming channel, and there has never been a better time to try one for yourself.

Panasonic Sound Slayer Soundbar features:

SoundSlayer by Panasonic brings games, movies and audio to life with spatial, immersive, 3-D Dolby Atmos Audio. Designed in collaboration with SQUARE ENIX(R) and specifically for gamers, SoundSlayer makes you feel like you are inside the game.

