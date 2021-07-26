Keep your knives at their sharpest with this 2-sided whetstone on Amazon for $15.50

Amazon is offering the TODOCOPE Premium 2-sided Sharpening Whetstone for $15.62 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for around $28 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to keep your knives, chisels, and more at their sharpest, you’ll need some form of sharpening system. Whetstones have long been the go-to for many, with today’s deal being no exception. You’ll not only get the holding base as well as a dual-sided whetstone, which features a 1,000 and 6,000 grit side for both large material removal and fine tuning. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

My personal on-the-go sharpening solution is the Lansky BladeMedic. Sure, it doesn’t offer the same functions as today’s lead deal, but it does let you quickly sharpen while away from home without having to use a whetstone. You’ll find a carbide and ceramic sharpening area as well as a tapered diamond rod and a serrated section. It’s available for $11 on Amazon, saving you an additional $4 over the discount above.

For other EDC gear, you’ll want to check out this 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool that we found over the weekend. It simply slides into your wallet so that way it’s always with you. Right now, it’s under $5 when you follow our instructions in our previous coverage. That’s a 39% discount and marks a new low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to buy.

More on the TODOCOPE Whetstone:

Your professional whetstone set includes whetstone 1000/6000 , bamboo base for holding the stone and knife sharpening angle guide. Combination of quality and beauty makes it inexpensive yet useful gift idea.

Coarse side 1000 grit wetstone leaves metal edge with frosted appearance.Edge sharpness equivalent to majority of factory edges on knives, tools.Fine side 6000 grit whetstone is ideal for finishing and polishing the edge, make edge very sharp, and edge reflects light well.Polishing knife stone for Kitchen, Hunting and Pocket Knives.Sharping stone for knives.

Your purchase whetstone knife sharpener comes with rubber for holding the whet stone inside Bamboo base, the non-slip rubber insures that the wet stone won’t slip or move which makes sharpening process very safe and more effective.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!