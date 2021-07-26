FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keep it simple with 25% off these UGREEN 4-port USB 3.0 hubs at lows from $7.50

-
Amazonmac accessoriesUGREEN
Save 25% From $7.50

Amazon is offering the UGREEN 4-port USB 3.0 Hub for $8.99 Prime shipped when you apply code UGREENSD350 at checkout. Originally going for $15, but recently closer to $12, you can save 25% today and mark a new Amazon low price. Perfect for gamers and students, this hub transforms one of your laptop’s USB 3.0 ports into four, alongside a 5V charging passthrough. Each port is ready for everything from webcams and USB mics to gaming peripherals and portable SSDs, with transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s and universal compatibility across Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 350 customers. Find more deals below from $7.50.

Using that same code will also drop the price of UGREEN’s USB-C version to $7.49. Typically fetching $10, that also knocks 25% off here to mark a new Amazon low. This 4-port hub also carried enough USB 3.0 ports for work, school, or online gaming, just without the charging passthrough. Though having that USB-C connectivity means it’s a great companion for compatible iPads, MacBooks, Galaxy handsets, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of Samsung, we’re currently tracking a solid $150 discount on the new Galaxy Book Pro. Amazon is even throwing in a $50 credit on this one – all the more reason to give this pro-grade notebook a try, alongside the 15.6-inch AMOLED display and lighting fast 11th gen. Intel processor.

More on UGREEN’s 4-port USB hub:

  • Powered USB Hub: With 5V/2A extra power supply port, you can get more stable in using when connecting high power consumption devices like HDD SSD, etc. (Note: It is recommended to use the backup power port when connecting a high power consumption device. Power cable do not include in the package).
  • 4 Port USB 3.0 Hub: Turn one USB port into four, including support for USB Flash drive, Mouse, Keyboard, Printer, or any other USB Peripherals.
  • 5Gbps Data Transfer Speed: Sync data at blazing speeds up to 5Gbps—fast enough to transfer an HD movie in seconds. Compact and lightweight, perfect size for business trip/traveling/work.

