Upgrade your desktop with one of the first discounts on AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X at $280

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core 12-thread 3.7GHz Desktop Processor for $279.99 shipped. This is a $20 discount and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon, though we have seen it fetch $10 less once before. As AMD’s “fastest six core processor” to date, the Ryzen 5 5600X has been touted as one of the best CPUs for gaming, and after spending several months with it, I can attest to that. Even when using an older graphics card, I can play many games at 1080p ultra 144+ FPS, with some even letting me hit 1440p 144+ FPS. All six cores and 12 threads are unlocked, feature a boost of 4.6GHz, and can even be overclocked from the factory. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands of happy gamers, is a #1 best-seller at Amazon, and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Do you already have a 5600X already? Well, it’s time to start overclocking. While possible to overclock with the included Wraith cooler, you’ll likely want something a bit more powerful before you start turning settings up. My personal preference? The be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 air cooler. It’s available on Amazon for $85 and offers up to 250W of TDP cooling potential. Given that the Ryzen 5 5600X is only a 65W TDP processor, you’ll find plenty of headroom for cranking up core clocks and voltages while still keeping things nice and cool.

With being PCIe 4.0 compatible, WD_BLACK’s latest SN850 SSD is a must-have for your desktop. It’s my go-to storage in my gaming desktop, and I’m always blown away by how fast it is for booting, launch games, and more. Right now, you can pick it up for as low as $120, making now a great time to upgrade.

More on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU:

AMD’s fastest 6 core processor for mainstream desktop, with 12 processing threads

Can deliver elite 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

Bundled with the quiet, capable AMD Wraith Stealth cooler

4.6 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 35 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support

