ASUS 14-inch laptop is the perfect study buddy at new low of $240 (Save $110), more

Amazon is offering ASUS’ E410 Laptop 1.1GHz/4GB/128GB for $239.99 shipped. Typically selling for around $350, though currently marked down to $288, this marks the single largest discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Perfect for back-to-school shopping, this budget-friendly laptop delivers a 14-inch HD display with Windows 10 OS, and a dual-core processor capable of speeds up to 2.8GHz. The slim design makes it a breeze to tote to and from classes, and you’ll find dual USB A ports on the side for any necessary peripherals. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

For younger students, something like HP’s Chromebook 14 might be a better fit for $209.99. That’s down from the usual $240, and a match for the all-time low price. Compact, secure, and perfect for collaboration, this handy little laptop packs 32GB of onboard storage, but with full integration of Google Drive, the Play Store, and much more, you’ll garner up to 100GB of cloud storage among tons of useful apps and games. Over 500 shoppers have left it an average 4.4/5 stars.

Although, for an extra $10, you can upgrade to a full HD 1080p screen and B&O-tuned speakers as well. This version of HP’s popular Chromebook is also at an all-time low, so no matter what your needs are for the coming semester, you can make sure you or your child is prepared for anything without breaking the bank.

More on ASUS’ 14-inch E410 laptop:

  • Intel Celeron N4020 Dual Core Processor 1.1GHz Up to 2.8GHz / 4GB SDRAM / 128GB eMMC Total Storage Capacity
  • 14-inch HD LED Display (1366 x 768) / Integrated Intel Graphics
  • Webcam / Wi-Fi 802.11 / Stereo speakers
  • 2 USB Type-A / HDMI Card reader / 1 headphone/microphone combo

