FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Arrog, Winterlore I, Moonlighter, and more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just make sure you dive into this morning’s new Apple price drops including its official MagSafe Charger and new all-time lows on its Magic Keyboards, not to mention everything else in our Apple deal hub. Then, find your way back here for all of today’s most notable app deals including Arrog, Dream A Little Dream, Cytus II, Winterlore I, Moonlighter, and more. All of today’s best offers from Apple’s digital app stores are waiting for you down below. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StreetViewMap Street View Maps: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Winterlore I: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

OS Universal: My Diggy Dog 2: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Folder Icons: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, Mario Odyssey $38, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Binoculars: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Sports Day: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slidercrash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Starbeard: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: BusyCal: FREE (Reg. $50)

More on Arrog:

Help a man travel through his dreams, as he must learn to accept his own death. Arrog is an enigmatic puzzle adventure game featuring hand-drawn art and set in a black-and-white world with color accents. Playtime between 20-30 min…Make sense of a bizarre world made out of traditional animations and portrayed in a unique black-and-white artstyle in this intense narrative experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20,...
Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci, P...
Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $71 ...
Logitech G923 Xbox racing wheel/pedals + shifter prep y...
Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online acce...
Massive PlayStation Summer Sale now live with over 1,20...
Put a NEOGEO Arcade Stick console/controller in the col...
New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details s...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Duet Display, Causality, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $50

Greenworks launches up to 48% off summer sale on electric mowers, leaf blowers, more from $50

48% off Learn More
Reg. $50

mophie’s Snap+ MagSafe-compatible battery falls to new all-time low at $32.50 (35% off)

$32.50 Learn More
Reg. $200

Bowflex adjustable SelectTech Kettlebell matching Amazon low at $129 (Reg. up to $200)

$129 Learn More
New low

This clear 11-inch iPad Pro case showcases your preferred colorway, stickers, more: $7 (New low)

$7 Learn More
40% off

Banana Republic Summer Event takes up to 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

+ 50% off Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 27, 2021 – Save on White Magic Keyboard, MagSafe Charger, more

Listen now
$40 off

Let this Bella Pro 8-Cup Food Processor do the work instead, now $40 off at $30 shipped

$30 Learn More