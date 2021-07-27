Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Arrog, Winterlore I, Moonlighter, and more

It is now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just make sure you dive into this morning’s new Apple price drops including its official MagSafe Charger and new all-time lows on its Magic Keyboards, not to mention everything else in our Apple deal hub. Then, find your way back here for all of today’s most notable app deals including Arrog, Dream A Little Dream, Cytus II, Winterlore I, Moonlighter, and more. All of today’s best offers from Apple’s digital app stores are waiting for you down below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StreetViewMap Street View Maps: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Winterlore I: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

OS Universal: My Diggy Dog 2: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Folder Icons: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, Mario Odyssey $38, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Binoculars: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Sports Day: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slidercrash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Starbeard: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: BusyCal: FREE (Reg. $50)

More on Arrog:

Help a man travel through his dreams, as he must learn to accept his own death. Arrog is an enigmatic puzzle adventure game featuring hand-drawn art and set in a black-and-white world with color accents. Playtime between 20-30 min…Make sense of a bizarre world made out of traditional animations and portrayed in a unique black-and-white artstyle in this intense narrative experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!